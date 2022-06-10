6 January US Capitol Riot Hearings: Here's All You Need to Know

The first of the six congressional hearings regarding the violence that took place at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 concluded on the night of Thursday, 9 June.

The last congressional hearings that were so anticipated and written about were in 1973, with respect to the Watergate Scandal involving the then President Richard Nixon.

The 6 January hearings, analysts say, are going to be even more historic than the Watergate hearings.