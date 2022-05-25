Teenage Gunman Kills at Least 18 Children, 1 Teacher at Texas Elementary School
In one of the deadliest grade school shootings in a decade, an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 18 students and a teacher in an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, 24 May, Associated Press reported officials as saying.
Law enforcement authorities have now reportedly killed the perpetrator.
The violence occurred before noon on Tuesday, in the small town of Uvalde. Speaking to CNN, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated that the gunman, donning a body armour, crashed his vehicle outside the premises before heading inside.
"He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference after the attack.
As per the governor, the 18-year-old reportedly gunned down his grandmother before reaching the school on Tuesday morning.
Hours after the attack, an anguished US President appeared for an emergency address and said,
"As a nation, we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to gun lobbying? When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut that needs to be done?"Joe Biden, US President
He continued, "I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage."
(With updates from AP, AFP and CNN.)
