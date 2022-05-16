Day After Buffalo Killings, US Church Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured in LA
US President Joe Biden and the First Lady are slated to travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to "grieve with the community."
One person was killed and four others were critically injured in a shooting near a Los Angeles church in the United States on Sunday, 15 May. This comes a day after 10 people lost their lives during a shootout at a Buffalo grocery store.
"We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved," the Orange County Sheriff's Department informed on Twitter.
"Four victims have been critically wounded... One victim is deceased at the scene," another tweet read.
An emergency call was received at around 1.26 pm from Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sunday, the law enforcement stated.
Besides the four critically injured, another individual has sustained minor injuries. The department said that all the victims were adults.
Paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene, tending to the wounded, and the victims were then taken to the hospital.
The church is located in the town of Laguna Woods, 70 kilometres southeast of Los Angeles, informed the Sheriff's department.
Pictures on social media showed several emergency vehicles outside the church.
California Governor Gavin Newsom's office said it was working with local officials to monitor the situation.
"No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims," the office tweeted.
Meanwhile, Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter called the shooting "upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo." Porter represents Orange County in Washington.
"This should not be our new normal," she added.
'Hate Remains a Stain on the Soul of This Nation': Biden
Speaking on the Buffalo shooting, US president Joe Biden said in a tweet, "Jill and I pray for the victims, their families and devastated community from yesterday's mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. Our hearts are heavy once again but our resolve must not waver; we must work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of this nation."
Meanwhile, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to "grieve with the community."
