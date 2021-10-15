ADVERTISEMENT
7 Dead as Explosion Rattles Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: Report
15 people were reportedly wounded.
At least seven people were killed after an explosion rattled a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers on 15 October, AFP reported, quoting a doctor.
15 people have reportedly been wounded in the blast.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
