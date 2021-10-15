ADVERTISEMENT

7 Dead as Explosion Rattles Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: Report

15 people were reportedly wounded.

The Quint
Updated
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Image used representational purposes only.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

At least seven people were killed after an explosion rattled a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers on 15 October, AFP reported, quoting a doctor.

15 people have reportedly been wounded in the blast.

(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT