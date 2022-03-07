'Bundle of Lies': Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's Tweets on Ukraine Evacuation

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, on Sunday, 6 March, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the Centre's evacuation efforts to bring back Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and called his tweets on the evacuation as "senseless and a bundle of lies.

"Rahul Gandhi's tweet does not make any sense. It's a bundle of lies," he said, adding that people are praising PM Modi for his efforts to evacuate stranded students in Ukraine. He brought pride to the country, and hence everyone is looking up to India, he said, as per news agency ANI.