Trump’s Ex-Adviser Steve Bannon Found Guilty in Contempt of US Congress

Bannon did not take the stand during the trial.

The investigative committee pointed to Bannon's closeness to Trump, his presence in an alleged war-room of Trump's allies in Washington a day before the 6 January Capitol Hill riots, and a statement on his podcast that "all hell" would "break loose," noted CNN.

Congress voted to hold him in contempt in October, noting that Bannon appeared "to have played a multi-faceted role in the events on January 6th," and that the American people were "entitled" to hear his testimony regarding his involvement, it added.

Bannon is the second uncooperative witness to be charged with contempt of Congress. Former White House adviser Peter Navarro was convicted by a grand jury in June for non-compliance, but has plead not guilty.

The Committee has continued to seek cooperation for its investigation into the Capitol attack, from reluctant witnesses. The conviction was dubbed a "victory for the rule of law" by the panel, and is considered one for the Justice Department as well, according to the Indian Express.