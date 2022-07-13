6 Jan US Capitol Riot | 7th Hearing Takeaways: A Provocative Trump Tweet & More

The seventh public hearing held by the Select Committee of the United States Congress investigating the 6 January Capitol riot was held on Tuesday, 12 July.

The hearing focused on a tweet that was posted by former President Donald Trump a month before the attack, aimed at inciting his supporters who eventually went on to storm the Capitol.

It also described the verbal encounter between two factions in the White House in mid-December. On one side were the pro-Trump lawyers and aides who continued to push the theory of the 2020 election being stolen by the Democrats, and on the other side were those who refused to believe any theory regarding the same due to the lack of evidence.

Here are the three takeaways from the seventh hearing.