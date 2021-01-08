US Capitol Hill Siege: Decoding Donald Trump’s Dangerous Strategy
Donald Trump has finally conceded defeat to Joe Biden, but will he remain silent until 20 January?
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
It's the end of 'villainy' in the United States but not before the dramatic siege on the US Capitol, that left the world in disbelief.
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the United States Capitol in Washington DC, on Wednesday, 6 January, in scenes that were broadcast live on multiple news channels across the world.
Members of both Houses of US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election. Both Houses had to be evacuated, before the Senate reconvened later.
Shocking visuals of the unprecedented chaos at the Capitol have since emerged.
There was an increased attempt by the US law enforcement to retake the Capitol from protesters after the security breach.
One can consider this as a black day in the history of the American democracy. The unfortunate incident was a direct attack on democracy.
Keeping in mind the efficiency of American security system, such an incident shouldn't have taken place.
Trump had to deploy the National Guard to protect the Capitol from his supporters on Wednesday afternoon, hours after the building had been stormed. This is in addition to the Secret Service and the Federal Protective Service that were already deployed at the building.
Republics also condemned the violence that claimed four lives.
After the unfortunate 'siege', the big question that has struck the world is – Is America really an epitome of democracy?
Trump has finally conceded defeat, but will he remain silent until 20 January? How will America redeem itself?
The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia analyses what ruined the call for 'make America great again.'
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.