Capitol Riot: Ex-Trump Aide Steve Bannon to Testify Before 6 January Committee

Steven Bannon, a former strategist to Donald Trump, who also took part in the latter's efforts to invalidate the 2020 presidential election and spread fake news about it, is reportedly willing to testify in front of the House Committee inquiring the 6 January 2021 Capitol attack.

In a letter that has been accessed by CBS News, Bannon's lawyer "is willing to, indeed prefers, to testify at your public hearing."

It gives the committee a chance to dig deeper into the former president's plot. However, it is also being seen as a ploy by Trump, by which he plans to present counterarguments to the shocking testimonies that have come out so far.

Trump has reportedly said that Bannon's testimony would be "in the best interests" of Americans.

Additionally, it is pertinent to note that Bannon, who was accused of fraud, was pre-emptively pardoned by Trump.