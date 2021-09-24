4 Trump Allies Issued Subpoenas by Committee Investigating Jan 6 Capitol Attack

The four subpoenaed men were also asked to provide records and appear for oral testimonies in October.

The Washington Post reported that while Meadows had been unreachable, Scavino and Bannon were unresponsive to requests for their comments on the matter.

Patel, on the other hand, issued a statement in which he claimed to be "disappointed, but not surprised" that the committee would subpoena him and not consider his voluntary cooperation.