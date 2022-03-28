'Stay on Script': How US Lawmakers Reacted to Biden's Remarks in Warsaw on Putin

During a visit to Poland over the weekend, US President Joe Biden called Putin "a butcher" who "cannot remain in power". The statement was made during his speech in Warsaw on Saturday, 26 March.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden had remarked.

That comment set alarm bells ringing across the US, Russia, and Europe. The White House had to quickly clarify that the president was not seeking "regime change" in Moscow.

Even the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had to issue a clarification for the same.