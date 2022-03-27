Biden Meets Ukrainian Refugees in Poland; Says Putin 'Cannot Remain in Power'

US President Joe Biden gave a scathing denunciation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his speech in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, 26 March.

Biden said that Putin was a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" as he addressed the Polish audience in front of the Presidential Palace.

A White House official clarified later that Biden was not calling for the overthrow of the Russian president.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin responded to Biden's comment, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that whether Putin stays in power or not "is not to be decided by Mr Biden".

"It should only be a choice of the people of the Russian Federation," he added.