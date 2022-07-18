Emergency Declared in Sri Lanka Ahead of Presidential Election

Sri Lanka's Acting President and incumbent Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency in the country with immediate effect on Monday, 18 July.

The order comes ahead of the presidential election in Sri Lanka on 20 July and after tumultuous protests in the island nation that led to Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigning as president.

The government gazette dated 17 July, imposing a state of emergency in the troubled nation, was issued on Monday morning. According to the gazette, quoted by local media, an emergency has been declared in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.