Sri Lanka: 3 Rajapaksa Family Members Left Out of New Cabinet To Pacify Protests

The government had earlier declared on 12 April that it would default on its $51 billion external debt, awaiting a bailout from the IMF.

Sri Lanka is going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948. Prices of essential commodities like rice, milk, and oil have skyrocketed.

The main cause is the shortage of foreign currency, which has led to a huge reduction in imports of essential items like petroleum, food, paper, sugar, lentils, medicines, and transportation equipment.