Meet the Rajapaksas: The Boss, the Terminator, the Bodyguard, and Mr 10%

Additionally, around 600 protesters were arrested over the weekend for defying a 36-hour curfew imposed by the Rajapaksa government on Saturday, 2 April.

To add to the drama, Ali Sabry resigned just one day after he was appointed the finance minister, ahead of scheduled talks with the International Monetary Fund for a loan to fix the economy.

At the centre of all this drama and the economic crisis is the powerful Rajapaksa family, whose political party is known as the Sri Lanka People's Front.

The family is so influential that according to some estimates, it controls around 75 percent of the Sri Lankan government's budget, as reported by The Times of India.

In this article, we take a peek into how one family has maintained control over the island nation, and what the roles played by the four following brothers are: