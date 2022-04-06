ADVERTISEMENT
Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez Rajapaksa Revokes Emergency Order After 5 Days
A state of emergency had been imposed in Sri Lanka amid the politico-economic crisis in the nation.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa late on Tuesday, 5 April, revoked a state of emergency that was imposed in the country to quell the rampant protests amid the politico-economic crisis in the nation.
In a gazette notification, President Rajapaksa withdrew the Emergency Rule Ordinance which gave security forces powers to curb any disturbance in the country. The emergency had been imposed in the country on Friday.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
