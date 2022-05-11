ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka Central Bank Chief Says Economy Will Collapse If No New Govt in 2 Days

He warned that the economy will "collapse beyond redemption".

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
Sri Lanka Central Bank Chief Says Economy Will Collapse If No New Govt in 2 Days
i

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka warned on Wednesday, 11 May, that the economy will 'collapse' if no new government was formed in 2 days.

Nandalal Weerasinghe, governor of the Sri Lankan Central Bank, said to reporters that the economy will "collapse beyond redemption", as reported by AFP.

"If there is no government in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it."

He also threatened to resign if the country did not see political stability soon.

"I took on this responsibility with expectations that political stability will be established. It’s been more than a month with no progress. I do not wish to continue in this post if political stability is not achieved,” he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

The country has been engulfed in violence after supporters of former PM Rajapaksa, earlier this week, attacked peaceful anti-government protesters who were demanding his ouster over the country’s crushed economy which has led to shortages of essentials like food, fuel, and power.

Also Read

Sri Lanka: Protests in Front of Naval Base Where Ex-PM Rajapaksa Seeking Refuge

Sri Lanka: Protests in Front of Naval Base Where Ex-PM Rajapaksa Seeking Refuge
ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka is going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948. Prices of essential commodities like rice, milk, and oil have skyrocketed.

The main cause is the shortage of foreign currency, which has led to a huge reduction in imports of essential items like petroleum, food, paper, sugar, lentils, medicines, and transportation equipment.

The roots of the shortage lie in the recent failure of the tourism industry, the failure to procure enough FDI, and the government’s refusal to take a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(With inputs from AFP and Bloomberg)

Also Read

'Not in Keeping With GoI's Position': India Denies Sending Troops to Sri Lanka

'Not in Keeping With GoI's Position': India Denies Sending Troops to Sri Lanka

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×