Sri Lanka Central Bank Chief Says Economy Will Collapse If No New Govt in 2 Days

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka warned on Wednesday, 11 May, that the economy will 'collapse' if no new government was formed in 2 days.

Nandalal Weerasinghe, governor of the Sri Lankan Central Bank, said to reporters that the economy will "collapse beyond redemption", as reported by AFP.

"If there is no government in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it."