India Gears Up To Host SCO Foreign Ministers Meet in Goa: What's on the Agenda?

"Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch said during a press briefing.

Previously, AK Mohapatra, professor of international relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told The Quint that India, as the host country, extended an invitation to Pakistan as the latter is a member of the SCO, and New Delhi would not like to be seen as in an unfriendly light. Also, unless there are bilateral talks between India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the SCO, no progress in the relations can be expected.