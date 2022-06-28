3 Killed, At Least 50 Injured After Amtrak Train Derails in Missouri

A team from The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is on its way to investigate the incident. They have requested camera footage and other data from Amtrak, but the cause of the tragedy is still unknown.

Eight passenger carriages and two locomotives got derailed, according to The Independent. The passengers had to climb out upwards through the doors, as most of the carriages flipped onto their sides.

A school has been turned into a triage center for victims with minor injuries, officials said.