Latest News: Netanyahu Rival Gantz Chosen to Form New Israeli Govt
Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.(Photo: The Quint)
Live

Latest News: Netanyahu Rival Gantz Chosen to Form New Israeli Govt

The Quint
Breaking News

Catch all the latest breaking news and updates here.

NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

Netanyahu Rival Gantz Chosen to Form New Israeli Govt

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz will be given the first opportunity to form a new government after an inconclusive national election this month, the country’s president said on Sunday, 15 March, raising questions about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future.

The decision by President Reuven Rivlin was announced by his office after he consulted with leaders of all of the parties elected to parliament. He will formally designate Gantz with the task on Monday and give him a month to cobble together a governing coalition.

(Source: AP)

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Breaking News section for more stories.

    Loading...