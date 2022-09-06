Putin Unveils New Foreign Policy Doctrine Aimed at Protecting Russians Abroad

As the war in Ukraine approaches its 200-day mark, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved on Monday, 5 September, a foreign policy doctrine that aims to "protect, safeguard, and advance the traditions and ideals of the Russian World."

The "Russian World" doctrine justifies intervention abroad in support of Russian speakers and ethnic Russians outside of the country.

It is similar to the 1968 Brezhnev Doctrine under which the Soviets had the right to militarily intervene in other socialist countries, especially in eastern and central Europe, if their governments were threatened by 'capitalist counter-revolutionaries.' It was brought in by Leonid Brezhnev and renounced by Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union who died a few days ago.