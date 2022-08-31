Mikhail Gorbachev: The Unsung Leader of the Soviet Union Who Ended the Cold War

It is not just him, however. Scores of political leaders from Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron to Ursula von der Leyen and António Guterres tweeted in memory of Gorbachev.

While he is respected outside of Russia, he continues to be loathed within his own country. According to a poll conducted as recently as last year, more than 70 percent of Russians believe that their country had suffered during his tenure as the supreme leader. Gorbachev has also, in the past, been ranked as the most unpopular Russian leader of the 21st Century.

So, what is Mikhail Gorbachev's track record as a political leader? What did he believe in? How did he make a difference?