2,000 Civilians Killed, 6,000 Russian Troops Dead, Says Ukraine
2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed and 3,700 more sustained injuries, as per the Russian Ministry of Defence.
Russia's war on Ukraine has killed over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians, Ukraine's state emergency service was quoted as saying by Reuters on Wednesday, 2 March.
Hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens, and homes have been destroyed since the military invasion, as per the communication.
Further, Russian Ministry of Defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing on Wednesday that more than 2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed and some 3,700 more sustained injuries, while 572 others have been captured by the Russians.
Sharing the first report of casualties incurred by Moscow since the beginning of the war on 24 February, the Russian defence spokesperson stated that 498 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine and 1,597 more sustained injuries.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, claimed that almost 6,000 Russians were killed since the war began.
The figures regarding casualties shared by Ukraine and Russia cannot be independently verified.
"The information spread by many Western and individual Russian media about the allegedly incalculable losses of the Russian grouping is purposeful disinformation," the Russian Ministry of Defence stated on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials on Thursday confirmed that Russia has captured the southern city of Kherson.
Four loud explosions were heard in the capital city of Kyiv on Thursday morning, with an air raid alert urging citizens to take shelter. This comes a day after the city of Kharkiv suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday, in which at least 21 people were killed.
