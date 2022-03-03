Indian Students Taken Hostage by Ukrainian Authorities, Claims Russia

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, 2 March, and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv, where many Indian students are stuck. The two leaders also discussed the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from the conflict areas, a press release said.

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine also asked Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv – the second-most populous city of the war-hit country – at the earliest, in two urgent back-to-back advisories.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly on Wednesday approved a resolution demanding Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory, 'strongly deploring' Moscow's onslaught of the country.

India abstained from voting against Russia on the UN General Assembly resolution, which condemned the offensive.