Indian Students Taken Hostage by Ukrainian Authorities, Claims Russia
"Russian armed forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of Indian citizens."
The Ministry of Defence of Russia has alleged that Ukrainian forces are keeping a large group of Indian students as "hostages" in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
"According to our information, Ukrainian authorities forcibly keep a large group of Indian students in Kharkiv who wish to leave Ukrainian territory and go to Belgorod (sic)," the Russian Embassy in India's official Twitter handle posted a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry early on Thursday, 3 March.
"In fact, they are being held as hostages and offered to leave the territory of Ukraine via Ukrainian-Polish border. They offered to go through the territory where active hostilities are taking place."
"Russian armed forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens. And send them home from the Russian territory with its own military transport planes or Indian planes, as the Indian side proposed to do."
This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, 2 March, and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv, where many Indian students are stuck. The two leaders also discussed the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from the conflict areas, a press release said.
On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine also asked Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv – the second-most populous city of the war-hit country – at the earliest, in two urgent back-to-back advisories.
Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly on Wednesday approved a resolution demanding Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory, 'strongly deploring' Moscow's onslaught of the country.
India abstained from voting against Russia on the UN General Assembly resolution, which condemned the offensive.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.