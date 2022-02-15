'Russia Could Move With Little to No Warning': US Fans Ukraine Invasion Fears
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is slated to leave for Europe amidst mounting tensions.
The United States (US) on Monday, 14 February indicated that it does not believe that Russia has reached a "final decision" on invading Ukraine, but that they "could move with little or no warning."
Speaking to reporters about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated,
"We still don't believe that some final decision has been made... It is entirely possible that he could move with little to no warning."John Kirby, as per ANI
He reportedly added that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is slated to leave for Europe amidst mounting tensions on Tuesday, where he will lead meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, visit Poland and Lithuania.
(This will be updated with more details.)
