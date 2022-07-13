Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman Feature in Shortlist of Eight in Race To Be UK PM

Sunak, who formally launched his campaign earlier, remains the frontrunner in the race with reportedly the highest number of MPs behind him.

“I am running a positive campaign focused on what my leadership can offer our party and our country,” the 42-year-old Conservative leader said at his campaign launch.

However, earlier Braverman said that she has “got the numbers” to successfully make the leadership race ballot.

Braverman has been a Member of Parliament for Fareham since 2015. Her parents emigrated to Britain from Kenya and Mauritius in the 1960s.