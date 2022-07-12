Rishi Sunak's Campaign for UK PM Endorsed by Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps

Rishi Sunak, former chancellor of the exchequer of the United Kingdom, was endorsed Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and transport minister Grant Shapps on Tuesday, 12 July.

"I know that Rishi has got what it takes. He's got what it takes to provide the leadership that we need to steer the country through tough economic times," Raab said, introducing Sunak at the launch of his campaign event, reported by Reuters.

On the other hand, Shapps announced that he was abandoning his bid for leadership, while endorsing Sunak at the same time.

"Huge thanks to my team for helping to pull together my leadership bid in literally no time! Amongst a field of brilliant candidates I've spoken to @RishiSunak who I believe has the competence and experience to lead this country," his tweet read.