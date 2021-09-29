'Rise of Right-Wing Politics is a Big Concern': German Envoy to India

"The rise of any Right-wing party is quite worrisome for us in Germany. Look at the dark chapter of our history. We don't take it lightly. In response to Merkel's decision about refugee intake in Germany, there was a surge of support for the Right-wing party. They have now lost quite some of their vote-share but they still stand at 11%. No party, however, is willing to make a coalition with them," the German envoy responds to a question about the rise of far-Right party, Alternative für Deutschland or AfD.

"Luckily, the democratic parties have a huge majority," Lindner says with a visible expression of relief. He says, however, that since the far-Right represents more than 10% of the vote-share, it's not wise to ignore them.

Merkel's coalition bloc is 'conservative' and it is going to be replaced by a liberal one. How would one define the conservative-liberal divide in the German polity to an Indian audience that understands the terms quite differently?

Ambassador Lindner has a ready answer. "Merkel was the head of Christian Democrats. This group, though conservative, has believed in humanitarian and social democratic principles. Merkel was accused of shifting her party from a conservative stance to middle ground. She 'social-democratised' her party. It made things difficult for the SDP as they lost their voters to the CDU who thought, 'If I have Merkel, why do I need to vote for the social democrats'.

"Merkel's stand on the Iran nuclear deal was a 'Green' postulation. To open the country's borders to the refugees was not a conservative decision either. She put her own stamp on the party. Her successor is similar: moderate, centrist," Lindner adds. He also notes that some of the members of the CDU might want their old character back but even this conservatism is nothing like in Spain, for example.