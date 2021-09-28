SPD Leader Scholz is Planning a Social-Ecological-Liberal Coalition for Germany

After securing the most seats in Germany's federal election on Sunday, 26 September, Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Olaf Scholz has announced that his party is willing to join the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Green Party in forming a Bundestag coalition to govern the country.

In a press conference on Monday, the SPD candidate for chancellor said that "the voters have made themselves very clear", and because the Greens and the FDP had won a significant amount of new votes in the 2021 election, the three parties had "a visible mandate that the citizens of this country have formulated", reported The Guardian.