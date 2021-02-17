NSW Police Halts Rally Raising Religious Slogans in Sydney

Tensions between a nationalist Hindu group, allegedly consisting of RSS and BJP affiliated members, and the Sikh community arose in Sydney’s Indian community on Sunday, 14 February, and a rally in support of the farm laws has been scheduled for next week.

The Sikh community in Australia has been supporting the farmers’ protests in India against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Indian government in September.

The New South Wales (NSW) Police stopped a convoy of 50 cars on Sunday at around 5.30 pm along Sunnyholt Road at the Vardy’s Road intersection. It was supposed to drive past Gurdwara Sahib Glenwood. According to the Indian Link, the police alerted the Gurudwara to be cautious.