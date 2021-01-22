India’s Series Win Over Australia Is a Life Lesson: PM Modi
Citing the Indian cricket team’s most recent heroics against Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the youth must take inspiration from them. PM Modi said India's remarkable series win is not only important in terms of sport but also a 'huge life lesson'.
Addressing students and faculty at the 18th convocation of Tezpur University in Assam, the PM said the Indian team was inexperienced and injured, but it did not deter their determination against Australia.
"This performance on the cricket field is not only important in terms of sport but also a huge life lesson. First lesson is to believe in our ability, second lesson is to have a positive mindset and if we head with a positive mindset the result will be positive as well. The third most important lesson is -- if you have option of getting away safe or claim a difficult victory, then you you should explore the chance to win definitely. Even if you face a couple of defeats in the path to victory, there is no harm in that," the Prime Minister added.
"A lot of you must have followed India's tour to Australia. The team faced a lot of challenges -- we lost badly but emerged out of it quickly to win to post a remarkable win and went on to claim a historic series win," Modi said in his address.
"In spite of being injured, out players were out there in the middle to save the match. Challenging conditions didn't deter them but faced them. Some of the players lacked in experience but there was no lack of courage in them. When they got the chance, they created history. They defeated a better team in talent and temperament," PM Modi said.
"One should not be afraid to take risk or experiment, we have to be proactive and fearless," Modi added.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Tezpur Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das also attended the convocation.
