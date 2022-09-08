Queen Elizabeth's Doctors 'Concerned' for Her Health; Close Family Informed

Doctors of Queen Elizabeth II have said that they are "concerned" for her health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, reported AFP.

The doctors have also reportedly informed the 96-year-old's condition to her close family members.

Princes Charles and William are travelling to Balmoral currently, according to reports.

The Queen, who has been suffering from medical issues since October, has been having trouble walking and standing.