‘Left Huge Void’: Queen Elizabeth II on Passing of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II is feeling a ‘huge void in her life’ following the death of her husband Prince Philip, their son Prince Andrew said on Sunday, 11 April, according to AFP.



Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for 73 years, died at the age of 99 on 9 April.

Following family prayers at Windsor Castle, Andrew, the couple's second son, said, "We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation and I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who's feeling it probably more than everybody else," reported AFP.

The Royal Family’s Twitter account also shared a picture of the Queen and Prince Philip from the Queen’s coronation.