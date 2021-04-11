Meghan Advised Not to Fly, Harry to Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral
“The Duchess of Sussex was advised by her physician not to travel. The Duke will be attending,” the Palace said.
Prince Harry will be attending the funeral service for Prince Philip, his grandfather and the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, on 17 April, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, 10 April. However, Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, will skip the service after she was advised by her physician to avoid travel during the pandemic.
"The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend," the palace spokesman said, reported Reuters.
“The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the Duke will be attending.”
Hours after the Buckingham Palace on Friday, 9 April, announced the news of the demise of Prince Philip, Meghan Markle and Harry have paid tribute to the late royal by updating their website Archewell.com with a statement.
Their message read: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921 - 2021. Thank you for your service. You will be greatly missed.”
They are the first royals to release a personal statement after the demise of Prince Philip.
Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020 over unbearable media scrutiny and strictures of their roles. Harry and Meghan retain their titles of duke and duchess, and Harry is still sixth in line to the British throne.
They now live in Santa Barbara, California.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.