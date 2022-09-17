Queen Elizabeth II: History of Royal Funerals and How This One Will Be Different

Great royal events in the United Kingdom are often a mix of old and new, and the commemoration and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be no exception. While there will be several strikingly new features, the seemingly traditional elements are not as old as they may appear. While some newer elements are revivals from the past.

The modern history of royal occasions is one of innovation and tradition to preserve the monarchy’s popularity and relevance. Public service and the monarch’s ability to represent the whole nation have become the main themes.

The organisation of public mourning for Elizabeth II, which began with her death on 8 September and will end after her funeral on 19 September, is a huge national undertaking. However, the funerals of sovereigns have not always been public spectacles.