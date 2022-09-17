No Modi At Queen's Funeral, But Biden And Naruhito Will Attend

India's president will attend the Queen's funeral on Monday, which means Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, will not be among the hundreds of foreign leaders who are scheduled to attend the global event on Monday, 19 September.

About a quarter of the 2,000 seats at Westminster Abbey have been reserved for heads of state and their partners, including Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, and Naruhito, the emperor of Japan.

The UK sent out invitations to heads of state of almost every country, thus, Droupadi Murmu was invited by protocol. She is the first person from India's tribal communities to hold the role of the president, as reported by The Guardian.