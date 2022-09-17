Podcast: Queen Elizabeth’s Death and the Crown’s ‘Badshaahat’ in Urdu Poetry
The longest-reigning British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September at the age of 96.
The longest-reigning British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September at the age of 96. Her funeral ceremony is set to be held on Monday, 19 September in Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral, and the event is said to be the biggest diplomatic gathering in decades.
"Badshaahat ho na ho, lekin bharam qaayam rahe. Har ghadi ghere hue baithe rahien do-chaar log."Noman Shauq
The British people are mourning the death of their queen as they wait for 12 hours in an 8km queue to pay their respects and see the Queen's coffin in London. But, why is her passing away so overwhelming for us Indians? The answer is simple, because this momentous occasion makes one sit up and take notice of the legacy the British Crown will always be remembered for.
"Kis zaban se keh rahe ho aaj tum saudaagaron? Dahr mein insaaniyat ke naam ko ooncha karo."Josh Malihabadi
A lot has been written against the Crown. One of the texts that remind us of the horrific crimes committed during the Raj against Indians is an iconic poem by Josh Malihabadi. Tune in to this episode of Urdunama, to listen to Fabeha Syed talk about the angrezi hukoomat and the 'Badshaahat' of King George VI. She reads Malihabadi's iconic poem 'East India Company ke Farzandon se Khitaab' (An Address to the Heirs of the East India Company).
Topics: Urdu Queen Elizabeth II Podcast
