Op London Bridge: The Protocol To Be Followed Post Queen Elizabeth's Death

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, passed away on Thursday, 8 September. And so began 'Operation London Bridge.' That is the codename for the British government's operational protocol following the monarch's death.

The prime minister is to be alerted by a phone call from a civil servant telling her "London Bridge is down."

The day of her death will be referred to as D-Day, while every day following that day will be referred to as D+1 and D+2 and so forth.

Here's how Operation London Bridge will be carried out.