Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Ceremony Live Stream: Date, Time, & Where to Watch
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: The ceremony will take place on Monday, 19 September 2022, and will be live streamed.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is set to be held on Monday, 19 September, at Westminster Abbey.
It is important to note that around 2,000 people are likely to attend the funeral ceremony. Many heads of State will also attend the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away recently. Viewers across the globe can watch the live streaming of the funeral procession that is scheduled to take place on 19 September. Viewers should take note of the details.
They should know the exact time of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The funeral procession is set to be open for the public from the Buckingham Palace to the Windsor Castle.
It is important to note that only invited guests will be allowed inside the service. The entire ceremony will be live streamed for viewers across the country.
Here are all the details you should know about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony live streaming in India before it takes place on the scheduled date and time.
What is the date and time of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony will take place on Monday, 19 September 2022. The duties are scheduled to begin at 6.30 am BST and the funeral will start at 11 am.
Viewers in India can watch the live event of the funeral ceremony from 3:30 pm IST.
What is the venue of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony?
The funeral ceremony is scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey. The public present there can join the funeral procession.
Viewers across the country and the globe can also watch the live streaming of the ceremony on different channels.
Where to watch the live streaming of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
The funeral ceremony will be live streamed on BBC One, BBC News, and BBC iPlayer. One can watch the live event on Sky News and the Sky News App. Viewers can also watch it on YouTube and Freeview at the scheduled time and date.
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the funeral ceremony on BBC News and YouTube. They must keep in mind the time of the ceremony.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.