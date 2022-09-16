Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Ceremony Live Stream: Date, Time, & Where to Watch

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is set to be held on Monday, 19 September, at Westminster Abbey.

It is important to note that around 2,000 people are likely to attend the funeral ceremony. Many heads of State will also attend the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away recently. Viewers across the globe can watch the live streaming of the funeral procession that is scheduled to take place on 19 September. Viewers should take note of the details.

They should know the exact time of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The funeral procession is set to be open for the public from the Buckingham Palace to the Windsor Castle.

It is important to note that only invited guests will be allowed inside the service. The entire ceremony will be live streamed for viewers across the country.