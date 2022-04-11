Protesters Fill Pakistan Streets in Huge Demonstrations Over Imran Khan's Ouster
"Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history," Imran Khan said.
Massive protests were staged across major cities of Pakistan on the evening of Sunday, 10 April, against the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence.
Visuals of the protests showed streets full of agitators. "Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks," Imran Khan wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of the demonstrations.
"Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this," he said in another tweet.
The Pakistan Tehreekh-e-Insaf (PTI) party led the protests on Sunday night in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan, Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang, Quetta, Okara, Abbottabad , Bajaur, Lower Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Swat, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Nowshera, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Mandi Bahauddin, reported Dawn.
In capital Islamabad, the protest started from the city's Zero Point, leading to traffic snarl at the Srinagar Highway, reported Dawn news. In Lahore, a rally moved towards the city's Liberty Chowk, with people sloganeering against the US. Slogans were also raised against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to become the country's next prime minister.
Besides Pakistan, protests were also staged in Dubai and London's Hyde Park.
Khan has become the first prime minister in the history of Pakistan to be ousted through a no-confidence vote after 174 members in the 342-strong National Assembly voted in favour of removing him from the post in the wee hours of Sunday.
