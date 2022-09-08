Donald Trump Hints at Running for US President Again, Praises PM Modi

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, former United States President Donald Trump praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also hinted at running in the 2024 US presidential elections.

"Everyone wants me to run, I am leading in the polls, in the Republican polls and the Democrat polls," Trump told NDTV.

Speaking about PM Modi, he added, "It is not an easy job he (PM Modi) has got."

"I've had a great relationship with India and with Prime Minister Modi. We've been friends. And I think he's a great guy and doing a terrific job. It's not an easy job he's got. But we've known each other a long time. Good man," Trump told the news channel in the recorded interview.