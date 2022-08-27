FBI Claims Donald Trump Mixed Classified Documents With Newspapers and Magazines

On Monday, 22 August, Trump sued the US government over the raid conducted by the FBI at his Florida estate in the same month.

In his lawsuit, Trump urged the court to prevent the bureau from reading the seized documents until a special court official was assigned to review them.

The lawsuit also mentioned that "President Donald J Trump is the clear frontrunner in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary and in the 2024 General Election, should he decide to run."

It also said that law enforcement was a "shield" that protects Americans and cannot be used as a "weapon" for political purposes.

(With inputs from AP.)