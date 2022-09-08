Pakistan Floods: What Role Did Climate Change Play?

Clues as to the role of climate change can also come from aspects that contributed to this disaster. There are three main factors.

First, extreme rainfall. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture. For every degree the atmosphere warms it can hold about 6%-7% more moisture , which often results in more rain falling during the most extreme events (south Asia has warmed around 0.7°C since 1900 ). Had this event happened in a world where carbon dioxide concentrations were instead at pre-industrial levels, the rains probably would have been less intense.

Second, the monsoon itself, which is highly complex and variable. It forms in south Asia in the summer, when air over land warms faster than air over the sea, which creates a flow of air onto the land. The winds bring great volumes of moisture that precipitate into deluges when they meet higher ground, especially the Himalayas.

Unusual monsoon rains over Pakistan have some predictability. They occur when multiple phenomena coincide , including a La Niña event in the Pacific and large meanders in the high-altitude jet stream, as was the case in both 2010 and this year.

There is emerging evidence that this confluence of factors may occur more regularly as the climate changes. If such trends continue, then flooding in Pakistan and other simultaneous extremes across the northern Hemisphere will happen more often in the future.

Pakistan also experienced extended and brutal heatwaves in May and June this year, which were amplified by climate change . This heat amplified the monsoonal “ thermal low ” - a low-pressure system created by hot air rising rapidly - which greatly enhanced the flow of moisture-laden air onto southern Pakistan .