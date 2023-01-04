Pakistan Govt Wants All Malls and Markets To Close Early, Here's Why
The Sharif-led government is also planning to crack down on fans as part of a new plan.
All markets and malls in Pakistan may soon be required to close up shop by 8:30 pm.
How come? The restrictions are part of an energy conservation plan that got the green light by Pakistan's Cabinet on Tuesday, 3 January, according to reports.
Just markets and malls? Nope. Wedding halls would be required to close at 10 pm, said Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a press conference held to announce the plan.
The energy conservation plan would also ban the use of inefficient appliances
All government departments and offices in the country have also been directed to watch the usage of electricity and cut it down by 30 percent.
The big picture: These measures are being taken by the Sharif-led government to try and reduce the country's energy import bill.
It is expected to save the country around Rs 62 billion ($273.4 million) annually.
Fans are the enemy: The manufacturing of 120-130 watt fans will also be banned in Pakistan from 1 July, according to a report by Geo News.
The government is also reportedly hiking the import duty on "inefficient" fans in an attempt to deter their purchase.
"Inefficient fans use around 120-130 watts of electricity. Across the globe, fans are available that use 60-80 watts," the defence minister was quoted as saying.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.