Who is Salvador Ramos, the 18-Year-Old Behind Texas Elementary School Massacre?

Speaking to The New York Times, a local Wendy's manager informed the daily that Ramos had worked at the fast food joint for a year, and quit a month ago.

The manager indicated that he “went out of the way to keep by himself", saying that he wasn't friendly with the other staff.

"No one really knew him," he added.

Another anonymous co-worker also corroborated this, saying that Ramos was often quiet and 'did not socialize much'.

She added, “at the park, there’d be videos of him trying to fight people with boxing gloves. He’d take them around with him," Daily Beat quoted.