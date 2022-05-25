Suspect in New York Subway Shooting Charged With Second-Degree Murder

The suspect in the devastating weekend shooting of a Manhattan-bound New York City train was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following his arrest on Tuesday, 24 May, Reuters reported.

According to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Andrew Abdullah (25) was arrested at his lawyer’s office for killing Brooklyn resident Daniel Enriquez (48), who was shot in the chest during his commute on Manhattan’s Q Train on Sunday morning.

Addressing a press conference, Sewell added that the city’s law enforcement were able to locate Abdullah after police canvassing, social media outreach, and engaging with the community.