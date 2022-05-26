Oklahoma Virtually Bans Abortion in a New Law; Kamala Harris Calls It Outrageous

Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, on Wednesday, 25 May, signed the nation’s strictest abortion law, making the state the first to effectively ban abortion. The law, which immediately takes effect, allows private citizens to sue abortion providers who perform or induce an abortion “on a pregnant woman.”

The state’s legislature approved the ban which relies on civil lawsuits to circumvent the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to abortion, similar to a Texas law passed last year. The enforced law will allow anyone to sue an abortion provider for $10,000, regardless of the nature of absence of a relationship with the patient in question.