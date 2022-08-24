On Eve of Independence Day, Zelenskyy Vows Strong Response to Russian Attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Tuesday, 23 August, that his country must be prepared for brutal attacks by Russia on the occasion of Ukraine's independence day on 24 August.

"They will receive a response, a powerful response. I want to say that each day… this response will grow, it will get stronger and stronger," the president told a news conference.

A fresh barrage of attacks is anticipated after a car blast killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian security services pinned her death on Ukraine, while Kyiv has denied any involvement.