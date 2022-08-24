ADVERTISEMENT

On Eve of Independence Day, Zelenskyy Vows Strong Response to Russian Attacks

He warned that the country must be prepared for brutal attacks by Russia on Ukraine's independence day.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
On Eve of Independence Day, Zelenskyy Vows Strong Response to Russian Attacks
i

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Tuesday, 23 August, that his country must be prepared for brutal attacks by Russia on the occasion of Ukraine's independence day on 24 August.

"They will receive a response, a powerful response. I want to say that each day… this response will grow, it will get stronger and stronger," the president told a news conference.

A fresh barrage of attacks is anticipated after a car blast killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian security services pinned her death on Ukraine, while Kyiv has denied any involvement.

The Ukrainian president also vowed to get Crimea back from Russian control, even going on to say that it would become part of the European Union, along with the rest of the country. "It all began with Crimea, and it will end with Crimea," asserted Zelenskyy.
Also Read

Ukraine: Russia Targets Sloviansk, Zelenskyy Penalises Top Aids for Collusion

Ukraine: Russia Targets Sloviansk, Zelenskyy Penalises Top Aids for Collusion
ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the US Embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert on Tuesday, reinforcing Zelenskyy's concerns and warning that, “The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.”

On Wednesday, the US is expected to announce a renewed security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion to coincide with Ukraine's independence day.

(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian.)

Also Read

Civilians Flee Kyiv as Russia's FSB Blames Ukraine for Blast That Killed Dugina

Civilians Flee Kyiv as Russia's FSB Blames Ukraine for Blast That Killed Dugina

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×