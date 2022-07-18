Ukraine: Russia Targets Sloviansk, Zelenskyy Penalises Top Aids for Collusion
Six people were killed due to Russian shelling in Toretsk, in the Donetsk region on Monday.
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russia is reportedly preparing for the next stage of its offensive towards Sloviansk, in the eastern region of Donetsk.
Ukrainian military officials stated on Sunday, 17 July, that the Russian military is expected to step its operations in "all operational areas."
In the southern part of the country, Russia was reinforcing its defensive positions across the occupied areas, according to the British military.
Additionally, six people were killed due to Russian shelling in Toretsk, in the Donetsk region on Monday.
Confusion Over Zelenskyy Firing Spy Chief and Prosecutor General
While it was earlier reported that Ivan Bakanov and Iryna Venediktov, Ukraine's head of the Security Service and Prosecutor General respectively, were fired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for colluding with Russia, some reports now state that Bakanov has been "temporarily removed from fulfilling his duties" and Venediktov has been suspended.
Meanwhile, "checks and investigations" are being carried out.
"Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the national security of the state… pose very serious questions to the relevant leaders. Each of these questions will receive a proper answer," the Ukrainian president stated on his Telegram channel.
(With inputs from Reuters and the Guardian.)
