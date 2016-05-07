Malala Yousafzai Turns 24: A Guide to the Youngest Nobel Laureate
On her 21st birthday, here’s a look at the young Nobel laureate and what set her on the path to global recognition.
Malala Yousufzai, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, turns 24.
We take a quick look at Malala, and why she got the Nobel.
Malala Yousafzai established the ‘Malala Fund’ in 2013 to work towards the cause of women’s equality and education. She also keeps dropping a few gems like these:
Malala has just joined Twitter, after completing her school.
Where she continues to ‘fight for girls’.
And just being awesome at the social media game.
Fighting the Taliban, and death, Malala has undoubtedly inspired a generation who come from tough survival conditions and social taboos, to embrace education. She stands for what once can do to one’s life, by virtue of the choices one makes.
