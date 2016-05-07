ADVERTISEMENT

Malala Yousafzai Turns 24: A Guide to the Youngest Nobel Laureate

On her 21st birthday, here’s a look at the young Nobel laureate and what set her on the path to global recognition.

Aaqib Raza Khan
Updated
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Malala Yousafzai is the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize (Image: <strong>TheQuint</strong>)</p></div>
i

Malala Yousufzai, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, turns 24.

We take a quick look at Malala, and why she got the Nobel.

Malala being Malala.
Malala being Malala.
<b>The Quint</b>’s guide to Malala Yousafzai.
The Quint’s guide to Malala Yousafzai.
ADVERTISEMENT

Malala Yousafzai established the ‘Malala Fund’ in 2013 to work towards the cause of women’s equality and education. She also keeps dropping a few gems like these:

Malala Yousafzai Turns 24: A Guide to the Youngest Nobel Laureate
ADVERTISEMENT

Malala has just joined Twitter, after completing her school.

Where she continues to ‘fight for girls’.

And just being awesome at the social media game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighting the Taliban, and death, Malala has undoubtedly inspired a generation who come from tough survival conditions and social taboos, to embrace education. She stands for what once can do to one’s life, by virtue of the choices one makes.

Malala Yousafzai Turns 24: A Guide to the Youngest Nobel Laureate
ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT